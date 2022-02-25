Man Utd must do without Scott McTominay against Watford

Manchester United remain without Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani for their Premier League clash with Watford.

McTominay missed United’s Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid in midweek through illness and is still sidelined while Cavani has struggled with a groin problem all season.

Forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Watford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip north.

Joao Pedro (calf) and Juraj Kucka (muscular) are back in contention while Joshua King could face his former club despite coming off injured in the midweek loss to Crystal Palace.

Peter Etebo (quad), Kwadwo Baah (foot) recently turned out for the under-23s but Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is out.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Ngakia, Kamara, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Kabasele, Louza, Sissoko, Etebo, Kucka, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Sema, Kalu, Hernandez, Baah.