Manchester City transfer news: Juventus weighing up an offer for Gabriel Jesus

Juventus have long admired Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and could finally make a move for the striker this summer.

According to Tuttosport, the Brazilian international is their first-choice target, ahead of Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi, Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik and Andrea Belotti.

After finishing fourth in Serie A, bringing their run of nine consecutive titles to a disappointing end, Juventus are looking to rebuild under returning manager Massimiliano Allegri.

They are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer and are eager to increase their attacking options.

With his bustling energy and purpose, Jesus would offer something different to Juve’s current strikers – Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Jesus joined Man City from Palmeiras in January 2017 and has enjoyed plenty of success at the Etihad so far, winning three titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups.

Despite typically playing second fiddle to Sergio Aguero, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, he has still been heavily involved, making almost 200 appearances in all competitions.

While his all-round contribution is clear, Jesus sometimes lacks the clinical edge that distinguishes the very best strikers.

He has scored 82 goals in total since moving to England, but is desperate to improve on an underwhelming record in the Premier League.

A personal best of 14 league goals in the 2019-20 season, when Pep Guardiola’s side finished second behind Liverpool, still left him trailing in the wake of Raheem Sterling and Aguero.

At 24, Jesus has time on his side and could become the focal point of Man City’s attack next season if they decide not to bring in a new striker.

Following Aguero’s emotional departure, the club have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland amongst others.

But Guardiola has hinted that they might decide not to invest for now considering that fees in excess of £100million have been quoted for both players.