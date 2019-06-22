Mauro Icardi News and Features

Date of birth: February 19, 1993

Instagram: @mauroicardi

Club(s): Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Paris St Germain

Country: Argentina

Signing fee: Loan

Entered the Barcelona academy at the age of 14. Sampdoria brought him to Serie A in January 2011 and he scored 10 goals in the 2012-13 season to attract interest from Inter Milan, who unveiled him in July 2013. Twice finished as the Italian top-flight's top scorer before a fallout with Inter bosses led to a loan move to Paris St Germain in September 2019.