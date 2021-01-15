Michael O’Halloran available for St Johnstone’s clash with St Mirren

Michael O’Halloran returns from suspension for St Johnstone’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren on Saturday.

Attacker O’Halloran was sent off against Rangers on December 23 and completed a two-match ban at Dundee United on Tuesday night.

Defender James Brown, who recently signed on loan from Millwall, could be in contention.

Former Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner could made his debut for St Mirren.

The German forward arrived at the club this week and manager Jim Goodwin was pleasantly surprised by his fitness levels following several months without a club.

Kristian Dennis (calf) is the only fitness concern for the Buddies.