Michail Antonio should return as West Ham host Tottenham

Michail Antonio should return for West Ham when they host Tottenham on Sunday.

Striker Antonio was rested for the Hammers’ midweek Europa League win over Belgian side Genk.

Right-back Vladimir Coufal looks set to miss out again with a groin problem.

Tottenham have no fresh injuries for the trip across the capital.

The team that beat Newcastle last weekend did not travel to Holland for the Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, instead training in London.

Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon remain injured and will not be involved.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.