Motherwell hit by Liam Donnelly blow

Motherwell discovered Liam Donnelly faces about two months out with a knee injury ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

Donnelly missed Saturday’s defeat by Dundee United and left-sided defenders Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out.

Callum Lang is also still on the sidelines as he completes a two-match suspension.

Livingston could hand a debut to former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Jason Holt.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract after leaving Ibrox in the summer following a loan spell at St Johnstone.

Manager Gary Holt warned he was set to make changes after two opening defeats.