Nathaniel Chalobah wants Watford to finish the job at Prenton Park

Nathaniel Chalobah has urged his Watford team-mates to grasp their second chance after blowing a three-goal advantage against Tranmere.

The Hornets will make the 200-mile journey to the north west for a third-round FA Cup replay later this month following a dramatic 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road.

Watford, last season’s beaten finalists, appeared on course to sail through to the fourth round only for League One Tranmere to score three times in 22 second-half minutes.

Chalobah, who netted his side’s second goal, was withdrawn at half-time following a groin injury.

“It might feel like a defeat to us and the fans, but we have got a chance to put it right at their place,” said the midfielder.

“We are still in the cup so we are going to go again and try and get the win.

“We head to Bournemouth next, and the turnover is quite quick so we don’t have time to dwell on anything.

“If you look back three months ago we are in a completely different situation and now we have momentum we have got to keep going.”

Like Watford, who are 19th in the Premier League, Tranmere are also battling for survival this season.

Micky Mellon’s side are third from bottom in League One, but the Rovers manager hopes the club’s remarkable comeback at Vicarage Road will provide them with a boost in their relegation scrap.

“You try to build on it, you try to grow from good performances and good results, so we will use that momentum in the league this weekend,” said Mellon.

“We have worked very hard to get another tie against a Watford team that will be heavy favourites again.

“But we will go there and give it our best and hopefully turn the halves around and start the way we did the second half.

“We embrace it. We want to play big games of football. Surely that is what you want to do as a football club and as a manager.”