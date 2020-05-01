On This Day in 2012: England appoint Roy Hodgson as manager

Roy Hodgson began a topsy-turvy reign as England manager on this day in 2012.

The vastly-experienced coach was named Fabio Capello’s successor instead of bookies’ favourite Harry Redknapp and went on to lead the Three Lions into three major tournaments.

Here the PA news agency picks out some of the most memorable moments of a largely frustrating reign.

Sweden 2 England 3, European Championship, June 15, 2012

Danny Welbeck netted England’s winner against Sweden at Euro 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hodgson was hailed for his tactical switch in England’s second game of Euro 2012 against Sweden. Trailing 2-1, he replaced James Milner with Theo Walcott, who hit the equaliser then set up the winner for Danny Welbeck. England progressed to the quarter-finals in Kiev but bowed out to Italy on penalties after a scoreless clash.

England 2 Brazil 1, friendly, February 6, 2013

Frank Lampard celebrates scoring England’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Frank Lampard’s spectacular strike gave the Three Lions their first win over the South American side in 23 years. It was just the fourth time England had beaten the Samba Boys in their history on a night when there were far more plusses for Hodgson than a first victory over them since 1990.

England 2 Poland 0, World Cup 2014 qualification, October 15, 2013

Roy Hodgson applauds England’s fans after sealing World Cup qualification (David Davies/PA)

Hodgson’s stock continued to rise as England booked their ticket to Rio after edging past Poland in a nail-biting and thrilling encounter at Wembley. Goals from Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard completed an unbeaten 2014 World Cup qualification campaign.

Uruguay 2 England 1, World Cup, June 19, 2014

Luis Suarez celebrates breaking English hearts in Brazil (Mike Egerton/PA)

England suffered their first World Cup group exit since 1958 shortly after Luis Suarez’s brace secured Uruguay a hard-fought victory in Sao Paulo. That loss followed a 2-1 defeat to Italy in the opening match, meaning their exit was already confirmed before the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica.

Lithuania 0 England 3, Euro 2016 qualifier, October 12, 2015

England eased to victory in Vilnius (Nick Potts/PA)

Hodgson refused to resign after a disastrous World Cup campaign and bounced back impressively, with a 3-0 win in Vilnius wrapping up a perfect Euro 2016 qualifying campaign in which England won all 10 of their matches.

Iceland 2 England 1, European Championship round of 16, June 28, 2016

England’s loss to Iceland was Hodgson’s last match in charge (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Following a last-gasp group victory over Wales and disappointing performances against Russia and Slovakia, England were knocked out of Euro 2016 by minnows Iceland at the last-16 stage. Hodgson announced he was stepping down as manager immediately after the game.