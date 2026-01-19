Manchester United have 'closed the deal' on the anticipated January transfer: report

News
By published

Manchester United have made a major decision following Ruben Amorim’s departure

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Carrick TV presenter during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal CF at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)
Manchester United appear to prefer keeping the player at Michael Carrick's disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have “closed” conversations over the departure originally thought to be available for sale.

There has been plenty of change at Manchester United over the last few weeks, with Ruben Amorim receiving his marching orders, before being replaced by Darren Fletcher in the short term, and then by Michael Carrick until the end of the season.

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United close conversation on selling sidelined player

While Carrick couldn’t have hoped for a better start on the pitch, the current situation in the Old Trafford dugout does not make transfer business easy.

The club will, only a few weeks ago, have been shaping the squad in a way that suits Amorim, and now must change their focus for Carrick’s priorities, but with the knowledge that a new figure is likely to take over in the summer.

Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick

Carrick has been appointed as United's head coach until the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is in those competing interests that have somewhat disrupted Joshua Zirkzee, who was up until recently thought to be available due to his reduced first-team involvement, following the signings of Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Reports from Italian website Siamo La Roma suggested the 24-year-old still wanted to move to Roma, with a loan plus obligation to buy for €40million under discussion, on the condition that the Giallorossi qualified for the Champions League.

However, in an interview quoted by Sport Mediaset, Roma’s sporting director, Frederic Massara, revealed that the Red Devils cancelled the talks “weeks ago”.

“Manchester United closed the deal pretty clearly a couple of weeks ago and have never reopened the conversation,” Massara said.

It follows Roma’s recent recruitment of Robinio Vaz and Donyell Malen, the funds required for which may have made the deal for Zirkzee difficult in any case.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United on the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Brighton &amp;amp; Hove Albion on January 11, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee looks set to remain in Manchester this January (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this will be a frustrating development for Zirkzee. He is, understandably, very keen to make it into the NetherlandsWorld Cup squad, but his route to regular first-team minutes is unclear, especially now that Mbeumo and Amad have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Roma not having the funds to complete the transfer, on top of their other business, or preferring other targets, would have made sense. However, United being the party to cancel the talks may raise a few questions for the Dutchman.

Zirkzee is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

