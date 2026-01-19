Senegal boss Pape Thiaw opens up on his decision to order players off the pitch during chaotic AFCON final climax

Senegal boss Pape Thiaw has opened up on his decision to order his players off the pitch during a chaotic climax to Sunday night’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco.
Thiaw’s side claimed the second AFCON victory in their history thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal, but the match will be remembered for the controversial scenes that came after Morocco were awarded a penalty in time added on of normal time.
Referee Jean Jacques Ndala pointed to the spot in the 98th-minute after consulting the pitchside monitor following El Hadji Malick Diouf’s challenge on Brahim Diaz. Thiaw - who was still incensed by a decision to disallow a Senegal goal moments earlier - then told his players to leave the field of play.
Thiaw on his decision to order players off
With the game having ground to a halt, former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane remained on the pitch to encourage his Senegal team-mates to continue, with the match eventually getting underway again after a delay of about 17 minutes.
Diaz then stepped up to take the penalty, only to see his poor ‘Panenka’ effort easily saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with the full-time whistle immediately sounding. Gueye’s strike, four minutes into extra-time would then seal the win for the Lions of Teranga.
Following the match, Thiaw admitted his regret at his decision to order his players off the pitch.
“We didn't agree,” he told BeIN Sports. “I don't want to go over all the incidents.
"I apologise for the football. After reflecting on it I made them come back [on the pitch] - you can react in the heat of the moment. We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn't have done it but it's done and now we present our apologies to football."
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino also weighed in following the match, citing Senegal’s ‘unacceptable’ behaviour as he urged CAF to take action.
“Unfortunately, we also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands,” he posted on Instagram. “We strongly condemn the behaviour of some “supporters” as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right.
“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.
“It is also the responsibility of teams and players to act responsibly and set the right example for fans in the stadiums and millions watching around the world. The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated.
“I reiterated that they have no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures.”
