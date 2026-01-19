Liverpool owners affirm decision on sacking Arne Slot, as Xabi Alonso links ramp up: report

Xabi Alonso's availability has ramped up the pressure on Arne Slot

Arne Slot is still under pressure at Liverpool despite the Reds having gone unbeaten in their last 12 outings.

When the Dutchman won the title in his first Premier League season, it seemed the Merseysiders had cracked their Jurgen Klopp replacement first time.

Added to their lavish summer spending, they were looking like a worrying force heading into the new campaign.

Xabi Alonso’s availability increases pressure on Liverpool boss Arne Slot

But that is not exactly how it’s transpired, with the Reds a distant fourth place, closer to dropping lower behind the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Brentford than catching the top three up.

Such a fall from early grace, after extremely heavy investment, is naturally provoking questions about the direction of the club under Slot.

Xabi Alonso was sacked by Real Madrid recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

And according to The Athletic journalist James Pearce, that is not being helped by the availability of Xabi Alonso, fresh from receiving his marching orders at Real Madrid.

Alonso, who made over 200 appearances for the Reds as a player, was one of the candidates fancied when initially trying to replace Klopp, but the Spaniard chose to remain with Bayer Leverkusen.

Pearce claims that previously, questions about axing Slot would be quietened by lack of immediately apparent successors, but with Alonso available, the answer is now obvious.

Not only does he have Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga win on his CV, he also now has, albeit short-lived, experience managing a club as intense as Madrid, along with an already established strong connection with Liverpool.

For now, the same report states, Reds owners FSG are still backing Slot, but Alonso’s current situation gives the Dutchman much less breathing room.

Slot has six wins and six draws from his last 12 games but he is still under fire (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it has always felt like Alonso was Klopp’s ideal original replacement, and it would be no shock to see it come to fruition at some point.

Had Slot not had such success last season, we may already be closer to Alonso’s arrival, but that Premier League title undoubtedly adds a difficult element to FSG’s decision.

Was his first season just beginner’s luck, and we’ve settled into more normal territory? Or is this term just a blip from his usual high standards?

With Alonso lurking around in the background, Slot may never get chance to prove either theory correct.