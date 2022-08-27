Partick Thistle hold off Raith Rovers fightback
By PA Staff published
Partick Thistle beat Raith Rovers 2-1 at Firhill to move within a point of cinch Championship leaders Ayr.
Thistle took a third-minute lead through Scott Tiffoney after skipper Ross Docherty’s blocked shot had sparked a goalmouth scramble in the Rovers box.
Harry Milne saw his effort ruled out for offside for the hosts.
But Steven Lawless doubled the home side’s lead three minutes before the break with a composed finish.
Ethan Ross halved the deficit a minute later, but the visitors could not salvage a point despite putting the hosts under late pressure.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.