Peterborough assistant boss Mark Robson joins West Ham coaching staff

Peterborough assistant manager Mark Robson has left the club to join West Ham’s coaching staff.

Robson, 52, who had worked alongside Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson since August 2020, has been appointed as West Ham’s Under-23s manager.

Posh under-23s manager Mark Etherington will step up to fill the role vacated by Robson.

Ferguson told the club’s official website: “It’s never ideal to have to make a change within the management structure midway through the season.

“So the changes that have been made are designed to make as minimal impact as possible and we’ll see how it goes as we move forward.”

Former West Ham and Charlton midfielder Robson returned for a second spell at Peterborough when he teamed up with Ferguson, having been head coach at the club in 2011 when they won promotion to the Championship.