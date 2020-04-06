Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals decision to defer wages was a ‘no-brainer’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken of his pride after a “unanimous” decision among his coaches and players to defer wages in order to protect non-football staff’s income.

Rangers earlier revealed the first-team squad had volunteered to temporarily forego a portion of their wages for three months.

The Ibrox club will also make use of the Government’s job retention scheme to ensure other employees receive their full wages.

The players and coaching staff are reported to be taking only half of their salaries for three months but will be reimbursed once football resumes following the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gerrard told his club’s Twitter account: “The players and the directors and staff have shown good leadership and responsibility to defer the wages. I think it was a no-brainer and the right thing to do.

“It’s important that you show respect to all the people at the club whatever your role is and I think we have shown real good togetherness by doing this.

“I’m very proud of the efforts and the support of everyone at the club. It was unanimous that everyone wanted to do this.

“It’s important during these hard times that no-one suffers from financial hardship. It does make me really proud as a manager that everyone was really keen to make sure that everyone was looked after.”

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm that first-team players, manager, coaches and executive directors have volunteered to take a salary deferral for the next three months.

“Senior players and staff were keen to ensure that no Rangers employee suffered financial hardship during this crisis.

“All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full.

The Rangers team have come together to help their colleagues (PA)

“We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers.

“We are resolved that the integrity of the club is maintained as we continue our focus on ensuring the financial stability of the business.

“Due to the extraordinary challenges from the ongoing crisis, Rangers intends to implement the coronavirus job retention scheme for a number of employees.

“Rangers will ensure that everyone furloughed under this government scheme will receive 100 per cent salary through ‘top up’ assistance from the club with all other conditions and benefits remaining unchanged.”

James Tavernier is proud of his team-mates (PA)

Skipper James Tavernier added: “I want to place on record our appreciation to every single member of staff for their determination and resolve during these unprecedented events. I’m very proud of the reaction of everyone at Rangers to the challenge we face throughout the UK and beyond.

“As a team, we were adamant that we work together to do all we can to secure the future of the football club. We are also acutely aware of the livelihoods and wellbeing of our staff.

“In reality, it was an easy decision for players and senior staff. Now is the time to work with unity of purpose, as the Rangers family, to ensure that everyone works together to maintain our institution. Today has made me proud to be Rangers captain.”