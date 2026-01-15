Liverpool star heading for 'mystery' exit, despite playing well at Anfield: report

Arne Slot is letting go of one star this month

Liverpool are set to make a first-team sale this month, despite being off the pace in the Premier League.

Despite being on an unbeaten run in the league right now, Liverpool are only fourth, some 14 points off the top spot, as they look to defend their title – and they haven't made a move in the transfer window yet.

While the Reds spent over £400 million over a frenetic summer, there was expectation that they would again look to strengthen this winter… but it appears as if an exit is more likely.

With Liverpool having heavily upgraded their attack and full-back options, recently, The Athletic's David Ornstein recently revealed that the next focus for the champions will be to at centre-back, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both having contracts that expire in 2027 and still no breakthrough in contract talks with Ibrahima Konate.

Ornstein also revealed that Salah – who was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations last night – will be staying this month despite his fallout with Slot in December, though there could be an exit on the cards for another first-teamer.

Mohamed Salah is returning from AFCON soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Federico Chiesa is willing to take a wage cut to go back to Juventus, Tuttomercatoweb have relayed comments from Maurizio Romei, president of Chiesa’s first club Settignanese, about the situation.

Salary aggregator Capology estimates Chiesa to be earning around £150,000 a week on Merseyside, but with Juve having appointed Luciano Spalletti – a manager who Chiesa has played under for the Italian national team – talk is brewing of a return to Serie A.

Romei, however, has declared the imminent exit of the 28-year-old a “mystery”.

“I hoped he’d get a lot more playing time, especially because English football suits him well,” Romei says. “There’s more space there and they’re less cautious.

“I watch all the Premier League games, and that’s why I say that. But they haven’t used him much, aside from any minor injuries he may have had. He, by the way, performed very, very well.

Federico Chiesa could be leaving (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Liverpool have the right forwards, starting with Salah. I don’t really understand it. Chiesa hasn’t made any enemies, quite the opposite: you saw the hugs he received when he scored.”

After a stop-start campaign in 2024/25 with injuries, Chiesa became just the second Italian player to win the Premier League after Mario Balotelli in 2012, before starting this season with a goal on the opening night of the campaign against Bournemouth.



Starts have been hard to come by during his time in England, however, with Jeremie Frimpong starting on the right wing recently in Salah's absence.

Chiesa is worth €18m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield, when Premier League action resumes this weekend.