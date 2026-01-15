Fresh twist in West Ham United transfer crisis as Lucas Paqueta's personal deadline looms

West Ham United are in a concerning state on the pitch, reaping the consequences of a 10-match winless run that leaves them seven points from safety in the Premier League.

The Hammers have more to deal with than a relegation battle that’s threatening to get away from them. After holding on to attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the summer transfer window, the Brazilian’s status is at the heart of a looming crisis at the London Stadium.

Paqueta has reportedly made clear his desire to leave West Ham and a return to Brazil could be on the cards for the 28-year-old former AC Milan and Lyon man.

West Ham can ill afford to lose Paqueta with relegation battle heating up

Lucas Paqueta wants to leave West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paqueta hasn’t hit top form this season but Nuno Espirito Santo would be losing one of the few players capable of winning a match with a moment of individual quality.

Former club Flamengo are offering him a way out. According to transfer whisperer Fabrizio Romano, Paqueta has informed West Ham that he wishes to return to Rio de Janeiro this month.

Lucas Paqueta is a vital player for the Hammers (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Personal terms [were] agreed days ago,” claims Romano. “Flamengo [are] set for new talks with West Ham over the next few days as [they] feel [the] English club can now open doors to an exit.”

Losing Paqueta at this juncture would present Nuno with a major issue but the player has an additional incentive to leave the club before a potential relegation from the Premier League.

“West Ham United’s first-team squad have 50 per cent salary reduction clauses in their contracts in the event of relegation to the Championship,” according to reporting by The Athletic this week.

“A West Ham source, who asked to be kept anonymous to protect relationships, insists it is a stipulation the club have always inserted into players’ deals, but with West Ham in the relegation zone, the clause has made it harder to convince targets to join this window.”

It also means that Paqueta, who is probably approaching the last big deal of his career, is on the clock if he wants to avoid sacrificing half of his potential earnings as a relegated West Ham player from June.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo (Image credit: Getty Images)

A winter departure makes financial sense for the player but it could prove costly on the pitch for his club, albeit a side that might soon be glad of its prudent and resolute commitment to a clause that can seem to be working against them in the transfer market.

But Paqueta’s looming personal deadline might not be looming quite as large as it seems with the January transfer window quickly ticking away.

Nuno could yet hold on to one of his key players until March even if a deal is agreed with Flamengo. Brazil’s transfer window doesn’t close until March 3rd – seven league games and a cup tie away for the Hammers.