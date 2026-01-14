What went wrong for Geyse at Manchester United?

Brazilian forward Geyse departed Manchester United and signed for Club America on a permanent deal this week.

The 27-year-old joined Manchester United from Barcelona in 2023 for a club-record fee at the time, but after a family bereavement last year, she spoke out about not “feeling happy” at the club.

This led to a successful loan move to Gotham FC, where she played 17 matches and won the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship.

Why didn't it work at Manchester United for Geyse?

Marc Skinner had high hopes for Geyse as he brought her in to reinforce United's frontline after losing England striker Alessia Russo to Arsenal.

Her first season saw her make 21 appearances and be a part of the history-making FA Cup-winning side in 2024.

Marc Skinner brought in Geyse to replace Russo (Image credit: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Her second season saw her play nine games, starting just six. Following the tragic death of her brother in a car accident, she returned home to Brazil on compassionate leave last January.

While attending her brother’s funeral, it was reported that United were accused by Geyse’s agent of trying to loan her out to clubs.

Returning to the side in March, she played against Leicester City but spoke out about being ‘lonely’ in a statement on her social media.

Geyse wrote: "Staying in a place where we don't feel happy is an agonising and lonely feeling. Every day seems heavier, and the simple fact of being there becomes a burden.

"The environment, which should be welcoming, becomes a field of discomfort, where inner peace is difficult to find. When we are not in tune with what surrounds us, the world around us loses its colour and energy.

Geyse won the FA Cup while in England (Image credit: Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Sometimes, the desire for change arises as an urgent need, but the fear of the unknown or insecurity about the future can paralyse us. However, it is essential to remember that we deserve to be in places and situations that bring us happiness and fulfilment. That's the only way we can grow."

Following the post, Manchester United and Skinner said they were supporting Geyse in her wellbeing and were continuing to look for options which suit all parties.

Geyse did not play again for United and instead went on loan to New York side Gotham FC in March 2025, with the head of women’s football Matt Johnson stating at the time: “The loan deal is important to Geyse as we continue to have her wellbeing at the centre of our decision-making.”

With no clear resolution emerging at United, Geyse's time in Manchester officially ended with a permanent move to Club America in Mexico on 13 January.