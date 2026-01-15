Is Mohamed Salah available? Premier League availability update on Liverpool forward

Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool from AFCON

It’s back to Premier League action for Liverpool on Sunday after their 4-1 victory over Barnsley in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Liverpool will be keen for a victory at home to strugglers Burnley, having drawn three consecutive Premier League games.

But the champions could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah, who has not featured a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on 13 December.

Is Mohamed Salah available for Liverpool vs Burnley?

Salah’s Egypt were beaten in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations by Sadio Mane’s Senegal, with the two former Liverpool team-mates clashing in a heated contest.

That means Salah will soon be heading home, having scored four goals at the tournament despite the disappointing outcome.

Mohamed Salah has scored four times for Egypt at AFCON (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the 33-year-old will not be available for Saturday’s clash with Burnley, instead returning to Liverpool on Sunday before joining training on Monday.

Egypt still have one remaining match at AFCON: the third-place play-off against Nigeria on Saturday, which kicks off an hour after Liverpool’s game against Burnley.

Assuming he is fully fit, Salah could then be ready to play in the UEFA Champions League match against Marseille on Wednesday night.

Salah’s return will be good news for Liverpool, who remain without Alexander Isak and have found themselves with fewer options than expected in attack.

The Egyptian has scored four goals in 14 Premier League appearances so far this season, significantly less than in a remarkably productive 2024/25 campaign.

Mohamed Salah has scored four league goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah was briefly dropped after an interview in early December in which he claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool.

He returned for the victory over Brighton, registering an assist and quietening the speculation that he might be set to leave the club.

Liverpool will hope Salah is back to his best form after an impressive AFCON, with key games in the Premier League and Champions League on the horizon.