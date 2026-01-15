Ex-Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane's on-pitch incident leads to suspension for Africa Cup of Nations final

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in action in the semi-final of AFCON 2025

Liverpool favourites Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were at the centre of a confrontation during Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final victory over Egypt.

Mane scored the only goal of the game to take Senegal through to the final, where they will play hosts Morocco in Rabat on Sunday.

The former Liverpool teammates embraced before and after the match but were involved in the incident at the end of the first half, which was sparked by Salah's foul on Mane.

Salah and Mane continued their AFCON rivalry in Morocco

Mane won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League with Salah at Liverpool. He left in 2022 to join Bayern Munich and now plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The pair have found themselves on opposing sides in international competition on several occasions, with Mane and Senegal often coming out on top in key moments. Mane has become a thorn in the side of the Pharaohs over the last half a decade in both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

Mane did the damage again in Tangier. His low drive sent Senegal to the final for the fourth time in three AFCON tournaments. Their previous final win was in 2021, when they defeated Egypt on penalties.

The shoot-out in Cameroon five years ago was noteworthy because Mane and Salah were the fifth takers. But when Mane, the player of the tournament, scored his, it meant that Salah's spot kick wouldn't be needed.

The two captains were at the centre of it again on Wednesday and the two teams and benches reacted furiously when Salah fouled his former teammate. Salah and Mane wanted to keep a lid on the altercation but it was too late for one Senegal player who must wish he'd stayed out of it.

Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra received a booking and will now be suspended for Sunday's final, sparking a discussion about final suspensions. Many tournaments now wipe yellow cards before the semi-final, preventing players missing the final for a semi-final caution.

Salah and Mane are understood to have had an uneasy relationship even as they formed two-thirds of Liverpool's celebrated front three along with Roberto Firmino under manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Were they best friends? No," Klopp said in the BBC's Salah documentary.

"On the pitch, they supported each other. They fought for each other... Bobby [Firmino] was the connecting point."

After the semi-final, Mane paid tribute to his former colleague and the Egyptian team.

"We faced these great players, especially Mo Salah," said the Senegal skipper.

"One of the best players in the world. Of course, he always gives his best for the team. Unfortunately for him today [they lost]. But I just want to say, well, this is part of football."