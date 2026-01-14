Manchester United report: Disaster signing ‘finished’ no matter what

Manchester United have taken care of their managerial situation for the time being, with Michael Carrick signing up as interim head coach until the end of the season.

United sacked Ruben Amorim in the middle of what would have been his first full season in charge, with the former Red Devils midfield player and ex-Middlesbrough boss, who ranked no.12 FourFourTwo's list of the best English midfielders ever, taking the helm.

The presence and dispersal of a so-called ‘bomb squad’ under Amorim means that there’s a handful of players on United’s books but playing elsewhere who might be watching developments with interest.

Could Manchester United ‘bomb squad’ loanees have a possible route back to Old Trafford?

Get premium Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

United’s efforts to unburden Amorim of unwanted players led to four big names leaving the club on loan for the 2025-26 season. Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana are all playing abroad, while Jadon Sancho is still in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

It’s been reported that goalkeeper Onana, whose failure to live up to expectations at United has been stark, believes a new manager could offer him a second chance.

Former United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onana joined United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 but an upgrade became a priority after two substandard seasons. He moved on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor for 2025-26.

TEAMtalk reports that Onana’s apparent hopes are without foundation, claiming that United as a club have already made up their minds and will work to move him on permanently in the summer transfer window.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Andre Onana is finished at Man Utd,” says transfer correspondent Dean Jones.

“We should have no doubts that he has played his last game for the club, and there is real hope that his loan move genuinely does turn into a permanent one.

“There is a sense of relief that he has started positively and that there is a sense of optimism that they can completely move on from him now.”

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cameroonian gloveman has played the entirety of 13 out of Trabzonspor’s 17 matches in the Super Lig this season, keeping three clean sheets and winning seven times.

Onana claimed the first assist of his club career for an equalising goal by former Southampton striker Paul Onuachu in Trabzonspor’s draw with Gazientep in September.

He kept nine Premier League clean sheets in each of his two seasons between the posts with Man United.