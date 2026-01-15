Gary Neville receives huge Ofcom backlash after fans take exception to commentary

Gary Neville has received over 500 Ofcom complaints, after comments he made during Arsenal's Premier League clash with Liverpool last week.

Gabriel Martinelli attracted the ire of Liverpool fans and many neutrals at the end of Arsenal’s goalless draw with the Premier League champions.

The Brazil forward, apparently unaware that Conor Bradley was seriously injured, attempted to push the full-back off the pitch in an attempt to restart the game. There was plenty of criticism for Martinelli in the aftermath, though he later apologised for the incident.

Gary Neville encourages Liverpool players to ‘whack’ Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal

Gary Neville was particularly strong in his condemnation of the Arsenal man’s actions during commentary on Sky Sports.

“You can't push him off the pitch,” he said. “You cannot do that. That is so poor. An apology is needed. Bradley is being stretchered off. I'm fuming with Martinelli to be honest.

“I don't know how the Liverpool players didn't go over and absolutely whack him to be honest with you and take a red card. Absolutely disgraceful, that.”

Neville’s comments were too much for some viewers, though, with the Daily Mail reporting that Ofcom received 576 complaints.

That is reportedly the most complaints for a television transmission so far in 2026.

But Neville was not alone in his scathing criticism of Martinelli, who went on to score a hat-trick against Portsmouth in the FA Cup in his next outing.

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane labelled Martinelli’s decision to push Bradley “an absolute disgrace”, while Daniel Sturridge said: “It's disappointing to see. There's passion and there's being a winner, there's wanting to help your team-mates, but you've got to be respectful as a footballer.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his player after the game and insisted he was unaware of the severity of Bradley’s injury.

Martinelli, meanwhile, took to social media in an attempt to clear the air. He wrote: “Conor and I have messaged and I’ve already apologised to him. I really didn’t understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment.

“I want to say I’m deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery.”