Rangers lodge appeal against Alfredo Morelos booking at Livingston

Rangers have lodged an appeal against John Beaton’s controversial decision to book Alfredo Morelos for diving during Wednesday’s win at Livingston.

The Ibrox striker was shown a yellow card just before half-time as he went down in the box despite Livi keeper Max Stryjek clearly clipping the Colombian’s heel.

Now the 14-goal frontman will seek to have the caution wiped out after launching a challenge with the Scottish Football Association.

His case will be dealt with by a fast-track disciplinary panel on Friday.

The first-half flashpoint sparked a furious response from Gers boss Steven Gerrard on the touchline.

And the former Liverpool skipper ended up having to watch the second period from the main stand at the Tony Macaroni Arena after marching onto the pitch to confront Beaton at half-time.

Gerrard’s four-letter rant at the official saw him shout: “You’re bang out of order.”

Beaton responded by flashing two quick-fire yellow cards and then a red at the Gers manager – but it was Gerrard who had the last laugh as Morelos bundled home an 87th-minute winner to move the Light Blues to within four points of the title.

Gerrard will have to wait to learn what punishment he will face for his spectacular outburst.

The matter does not fall under the SFA’s fast-track procedures, meaning there is no set deadline.

However, it took Hampden disciplinary chiefs almost a month to take action against Hearts boss Robbie Neilson after he also fell foul of Beaton during a 3-2 defeat to Raith back in January.

If the SFA follows a similar time frame, it will mean Gerrard will be free to take his place in the dugout when his side run out at Parkhead on March 21 for a potential title party.

Neilson – who was also dismissed after confronting Beaton – was handed a four-game ban, with two suspended, and Gerrard can expect a similar punishment.

Speaking after the match, Gerrard told Sky Sports: “I asked for an explanation at half-time and the explanation I wanted is how can three people miss the same incident when they’re looking straight at it.

“That’s the only explanation I wanted.

“OK, I got a little bit emotional which I apologise for but at this level with those experienced officials you expect better.

“I just wanted a conversation, he didn’t look at me. He walked away from me.

“He said to me he wanted to speak to me inside but how can you speak inside if we’re all in separate stands? It’s impossible.

“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything wrong expect ask for an explanation. That’s all.”