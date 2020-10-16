Ryan Colclough parts company with Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe have announced winger Ryan Colclough has left the club by mutual consent.

Colclough is set to appear before Doncaster magistrates in November charged with assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage, following an incident in June.

In a short statement the club said: “Scunthorpe United can confirm Ryan Colclough has left the club by mutual consent.

“The club will not make any further comment.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the charges against Colclough, who joined Scunthorpe in a three-year deal from Wigan in 2018, on September 28.

The police report read: “Ryan Colclough, 25, from Doncaster has been charged with assault on an emergency service worker and criminal damage following an incident on Wednesday 24 June.

“At 10:50pm officers attended the Taco Bell drive through at the Herten Triangle retail park following reports of a man acting drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“During an arrest attempt, an officer was assaulted and sustained injuries to his face and damage to his glasses.”