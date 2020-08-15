Serbian Vladimir Ivic named head coach of relegated Watford

Vladimir Ivic has been appointed Watford head coach on a one-year contract.

The 43-year-old Serbian, whose deal has an option for a further 12 months, replaces Nigel Pearson, who left Vicarage Road in July before the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League.

“First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff,” Ivic told the club’s website.

Ivić unveiled ✅ pic.twitter.com/GtILezlcT2— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 15, 2020

“It’s my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me.

“I’ve worked with my coaching staff for three years, so I know that we will ask the most from ourselves so we can help the players to achieve the club’s goals.”

A two-time league winner in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Ivic also won the Greek Cup with PAOK.

Nigel Pearson did not reach the end of the season with Watford (Mike Egerton/NMC Pool)

Ivic becomes Watford’s fourth permanent manager in less than a year.

The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League in July having played under Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Pearson during the season with Hayden Mullins overseeing the final two games of the campaign.

They finished second from bottom to end a five-year stay in the top flight. They are due to start their Sky Bet Championship campaign on September 12.