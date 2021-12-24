Shaun Maloney delighted with attitude of Hibs players since his appointment

Shaun Maloney has praised his players for their “exceptional” approach since his appointment as Hibernian manager and asked them for one final push before the winter break.

Hibs got Maloney’s reign off to a flying start with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday, two days after the former Scotland international took charge in the wake of the club’s Premier Sports Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Hibs’ cup duties and earlier Covid-19 outbreak has meant a heavy schedule since the last international break and their Boxing Day clash with Dundee United at Tannadice will be their 11th match in five weeks.

Speaking of their start, Maloney told Hibs TV: “It was really, really positive, and now we have to build on that.

“I have to say the players’ schedule has been so tough. I understand other teams have it tough as well but for our group it has been really tough, for me and the previous manager.

“So for them to go one more time is a big ask but we have to try and go again for Dundee United.

“The players have been exceptional, I couldn’t have asked any more.

“I have got some really good senior players, really good, and I rely on them heavily.

“They have been really good and now we have to go again.

“It’s a super start but that’s what it is, a start. We have to keep driving. We have goals we want to reach and we have so much work to do.”