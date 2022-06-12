Soccer Aid 2022: Usain Bolt presents Andriy Shevchenko with Ukraine armband

By published

Legendary athlete Usain Bolt presented Andriy Shevchenko with a Ukraine armband in a touching moment at Soccer Aid

Andriy Shevchenko poses next to the Ukraine flag at an exhibition match in Milan.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt presented former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko with a Ukraine armband in a touching moment ahead of kick-off at Soccer Aid 2022.

Shevchenko, representing the Soccer Aid world XI against an England line-up at the London Stadium, was handed the captain's armband by skipper Bolt ahead of the match.

Ukraine's greatest-ever player and former coach looked emotional as he received the armband, in the colours of his nation's flag.

Alongside him, though, team-mate Cafu seemed oblivious as he made faces at the camera in what was supposed to be a moment of reflection before the game in east London.

See more

Shevchenko, who scored 48 goals in 111 appearances for Ukraine, recently gave his backing to a fundraising platform set up by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help with the war effort following Russia's invasion in February.

The 45-year-old, who also had two successful spells at Dynamo Kyiv, has called for donations to help with defence, medical aid and infrastructure as the war continues.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.