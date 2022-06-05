Social media reaction as Wales qualify for World Cup for first time in 64 years

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
(Image credit: David Davies)

Wales have secured qualification for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

Gareth Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko as Ukraine were edged 1-0 in the play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the result went down on social media.

PA Staff