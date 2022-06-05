Social media reaction as Wales qualify for World Cup for first time in 64 years
Wales have secured qualification for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.
Gareth Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko as Ukraine were edged 1-0 in the play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the result went down on social media.
The celebrations continue!— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022
@FAWales@Cymru#StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/Oam1374WUF— Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) June 5, 2022
England v Wales , FIFA World Cup Group B , Matchday 3. November 29th, 2022.— Stan Collymore ❤️🖤 (@StanCollymore) June 5, 2022
Congratulations to Wales on reaching the World Cup finals it’s 64 years since they last qualified the year I was born good luck the whole of Wales will be behind you 👍— Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) June 5, 2022
Massive congratulations to Wales – going to their first World Cup since 1958! Brilliant result. https://t.co/Iq9x2oV68B— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 5, 2022
Wales have qualified for the World Cup. I have wanted this since 1990. I am actually lightheaded. I just can’t process this— Elis James (@elisjames) June 5, 2022
Well done Wales 🏴 But fantastic from Gareth Bale curtailing his own joy to shake hands and commiserate with every one of the #Ukraine players. #Classy#WALUKR— Omid Djalili (@omid9) June 5, 2022
Now the nightmare of working out who to support when Wales play England— Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) June 5, 2022
Yessssssssss @FAWales@cymru 🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴#TheRedWall you were magnificent in support #WorldCup#WALUKR ❤️❤️❤️👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼🏴🏴🏴 https://t.co/Th8Mfea5rN— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 5, 2022
Llongyfarchiadau mawr iawn @FAWales . Huge congratulations and well deserved. Am far from an expert but I would be flicking a coin if I had to chose between @Ben_Davies33 or Hennessy for man of the match. Well done all, a hefyd arbennig @dafyddiwan— Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) June 5, 2022
FIFA World Cups… powered by the Rhondda. #TogetherStrongerpic.twitter.com/oMox9Wq1z5— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) June 5, 2022
