Home Office decision that will delight fans this summer

Fans will be able to watch the Euros later in pubs

The Home Office have confirmed that pubs will stay open later if England or Wales reach the later stages of the European Championships this summer.

Both home nations have qualified for the major tournament with Wales competing in their first-ever Euros.

England and Wales have both been drawn in the same group and so will have to be the teams that progress as only two nations from every group reach the knockout stages. France and the Netherlands are the other nations in their group.

Home Office: What time will pubs open until?

England will be aiming to defend their title this summer

If defending champions England or Wales reach the semi-final and/or the final pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1am, later than the usual time of 11pm.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: "Nothing quite brings people together like watching our national football teams.

Jess Fishlock will play in her first major tournament this summer

"We want fans to enjoy every minute of these matches."

The semi-finals, which will take place on 22 and 23 July, will both kick-off at 8pm.

The final will have a kick-off time of 5pm and will take place on 27 July. In FourFourTwo's view England will reach the semi-finals but Wales will bow out in the groups.

British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin added: "Our sector plays a huge part in boosting community spirit and extending licensing hours means people can gather for longer and host even more events that cheer on our squads."

Leah Williamson will once again captain England this summer

The Lionesses are the first senior England team to be defending champions since 1970.

They won the Euros in 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

The 2025 tournament is being held in Switzerland.