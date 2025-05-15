Recommended reading

Home Office decision that will delight fans this summer

The Home Office have confirmed a move which will benefit supporters

Arsenal fans react whilst watching the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg Match against PSG in The Drayton Park pub on May 07, 2025 in London, England.
Fans will be able to watch the Euros later in pubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Home Office have confirmed that pubs will stay open later if England or Wales reach the later stages of the European Championships this summer.

Both home nations have qualified for the major tournament with Wales competing in their first-ever Euros.

England and Wales have both been drawn in the same group and so will have to be the teams that progress as only two nations from every group reach the knockout stages. France and the Netherlands are the other nations in their group.

Home Office: What time will pubs open until?

Lucy Bronze of England speaks to Leah Williamson during the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.

England will be aiming to defend their title this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

If defending champions England or Wales reach the semi-final and/or the final pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1am, later than the usual time of 11pm.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: "Nothing quite brings people together like watching our national football teams.

Jessica Fishlock of Wales celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2025 Women's Qualifiers match between Wales and Croatia at Racecourse Ground on April 05, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales.

Jess Fishlock will play in her first major tournament this summer (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"We want fans to enjoy every minute of these matches."

The semi-finals, which will take place on 22 and 23 July, will both kick-off at 8pm.

The final will have a kick-off time of 5pm and will take place on 27 July. In FourFourTwo's view England will reach the semi-finals but Wales will bow out in the groups.

British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin added: "Our sector plays a huge part in boosting community spirit and extending licensing hours means people can gather for longer and host even more events that cheer on our squads."

Leah Williamson of England lifts the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Trophy after their side's victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

Leah Williamson will once again captain England this summer (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Lionesses are the first senior England team to be defending champions since 1970.

They won the Euros in 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

The 2025 tournament is being held in Switzerland.

Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.