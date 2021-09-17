Stephen O’Donnell back for Motherwell’s trip to play the champions
By PA Staff
Motherwell have captain Stephen O’Donnell available for Sunday’s game against Rangers after missing four matches through illness and injury.
The right-back was not risked against Aberdeen last week after going off with a calf strain while playing in Scotland’s victory over Austria.
Left-back Jake Carroll is suspended for the Steelmen and will miss the cinch Premiership clash.
Rangers winger Ryan Kent is out of the Ibrox encounter.
The Gers attacker picked up a hamstring injury in the home 2-0 Europa League defeat by Lyon on Thursday night and requires a scan.
Striker Alfredo Morelos is a doubt with a hamstring problem, defender Filip Helander is out with a knee injury, along with other long-term absentees Ryan Jack (calf) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue).
