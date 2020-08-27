The new Premier League season in numbers
By PA Staff
Ahead of the new campaign, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the 2020/21 Premier League season.
48 – days between the 2019/20 campaign finishing on July 26 and the new season starting on September 12.
30 – years since Liverpool have started the season as English champions.
9 – trophies won by Jurgen Klopp in his managerial career after last season’s success.
18 – points Manchester City must make up on Liverpool from last season if they are to reclaim the title.
9 – successive opening-day wins for Manchester City, the longest run in England’s top four divisions.
180 – goals scored by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who needs eight more to move past Andrew Cole and into third place behind Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).
7 – years since Manchester United – the most successful team in the history of the competition with 13 titles – last won the trophy.
666 – number of wins Manchester United start the season on, 87 more than second-placed Arsenal.
0 – defeats for Bruno Fernandes in his first 14 league games at Manchester United.
16 – years since Leeds were last in the Premier League.
12 – teams – club and country – that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been in charge of his 30-year management career.
8 – English managers in the Premier League – Chris Wilder (Sheffield United), Dean Smith (Aston Villa), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Graham Potter (Brighton), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace), Scott Parker (Fulham), Sean Dyche (Burnley) and Steve Bruce (Newcastle).
73 – Hodgson’s age when the season kicks off, extending his record as the oldest manager in the history of the league.
13 – years Mike Ashley has been in charge of Newcastle.
11 – Occasions that Tottenham and Everton will have met on the opening match day of a top-flight season – three times more than any other fixture.
6 – London-based teams in the league following Fulham’s promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.
8 – years since Aston Villa, West Brom and Wolves were all in the Premier League.
2 – clubs Slaven Bilic will have managed in the division (West Ham and West Brom).
19 – days before the end of the season on Sunday May 23, 2021, and the rescheduled 2020 European Championships kicking off.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.