Toby Alderweireld insists he never considered leaving Tottenham after signing new deal

Toby Alderweireld says the appointment of Jose Mourinho influenced his decision to extend his Tottenham contract.

The Belgium international was due to become a free agent next summer, but he ended the speculation over his future by penning fresh terms last week.

The centre-back has committed to Spurs until 2023 and insists he never considered making a move elsewhere.

“I understand the questions were there but I never thought about leaving," he told the Evening Standard.

“I don't like to talk about myself but the only thing I can say about myself is that every game I do everything on the pitch that I can. Everything. I think that's why maybe we have a good connection, the fans and me.

“I'm very happy and it was always in my mind to stay. It's easy to talk now like this after I signed a deal but hand on my heart it's true.

“Of course [Mourinho] is an influence but in a decision like this there's a lot of things to consider. You talk with your family, of course my wife. I'm 30, you think, 'Do I want something else?'

“The more I was thinking, 'What am I going to do?' the more my decision went towards Spurs. At the end, it was not a difficult decision.

“The connection with the fans was a big factor, big factor. From day one, it's a cliche but I felt at home, I felt good.

“I think they appreciate what I've done for the club and I just want to pay them back with loyalty and with good performances in the next couple of seasons.

"There's a lot of things: family, how I feel about the club, the fans, how I am with the manager.

“Of course, there's a financial part as well, so it's all small parts that make your decision. I know I can get maybe a different deal somewhere else but I chose loyalty, Spurs and football.”

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's defeat by Chelsea when they host Brighton on Boxing Day.

