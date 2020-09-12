Tottenham Women sign United States star Alex Morgan

Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign World Cup winner Alex Morgan on a one-year deal.

The London club have announced the United States international will join them for the 2020-21 Women’s Super League campaign, subject to obtaining a visa.

Morgan, 31, has scored 107 goals for the US in 169 appearances and was a member of the side that won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the signing of two-time @FIFAWWC winner Alex Morgan! 🤩🙌— Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) September 12, 2020

Her arrival is another coup for the English game after a recent influx of talent into WSL.

She is the fifth member of last year’s World Cup-winning side to move to the competition after Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), and Tobin Heath and Christen Press (Manchester United).

She made headlines after last year’s semi-final victory over England when she celebrated a goal by pretending to drink a cup of tea.

The move sees Morgan step up her return to action after giving birth to a daughter in May.

Morgan made headlines by pretending to drink a cup of tea against England (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morgan had a previous spell in Europe with Lyon in 2019, helping the French club win the Champions League.

She has also played for Western New York Flash, Seattle Sounders, Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride.

"The USA international striker joins us for the 2020-21 season and will wear the number 13 shirt."

“The USA international striker joins us for the 2020-21 season and will wear the number 13 shirt.”