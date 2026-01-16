Tottenham complete signing of defender, in second January deal: report

Thomas Frank has another signing wrapped up

Tottenham Hotspur have completed their second transfer of the January transfer window.

It's been a tough season so far for the Europa League champions, with new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank finding his side languishing in the bottom half of the table and out of the FA Cup after last week's third-round defeat to Aston Villa.

Despite bringing in new faces over the summer, however, Spurs are committed to continuing the club's rebuild this month, as they look to improve on a squad that finished 17th in the table last term.

Defender deal done for Tottenham Hotspur, on top of Conor Gallagher signing

Get premium Tottenham Hotspur tickets HERE with Seat Unique Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

Conor Gallagher has already been unveiled as a Lilywhites player, with the former Chelsea midfielder brought in for cover following a hamstring injury to Rodrigo Bentancur.

The England man has cost Spurs £35 million, according to the BBC, with another new face to come through the door in the coming days.

Conor Gallagher has made the switch to Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty Images)

ESPN Brasil have reported that a move for Santos defender Souza has now been completed, for a fee believed to be around €15m.

Spurs originally offered €10m for the left-back but appear to have now reached an agreement, with this latest report claiming that, “This money is seen as essential to pay creditors and ward off the possibility of further sanctions from FIFA.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the Brazilian club sent Joao Basso on loan to Estoril Praia in Portugal in 2024, Estoril filed a lawsuit against them, with Santos apparently needing this latest transfer fee to settle the debt.

The Alvinegro have to pay just under €3m before a deadline to avoid a transfer ban.

FourFourTwo understands that Spurs are still in the market for further additions before the transfer window closes, as Frank targets European football next season.

Souza looks Spurs-bound this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goalkeeper is one position that Spurs are being linked with in particular, with Antonin Kinsky likely to leave the club imminently and question marks over Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks.

Tottenham are said to be interested in the likes of Andriy Lunin, Bart Verbruggen and Mile Svilar as potential options to replace the Italian, who has been linked as a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer at Inter Milan.

Souza is worth €5m, according to Transfermarkt. Tottenham take on West Ham United this weekend, as Premier League action returns.