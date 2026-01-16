Liverpool boss Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah talks ahead of star's return from AFCON

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah will soon return from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and Arne Slot has addressed his absence.

Salah is unavailable for Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday, the seventh and final game he’ll miss as a result of his international commitments this month and last.

The Egypt captain will be in Morocco for the duration of AFCON 2025 thanks to his team reaching the semi-finals. The Pharaohs were defeated by Senegal on Wednesday but will take on Nigeria in the third-place play-off in Casablanca on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool will play without Salah for the seventh match in a row

Salah’s meaningful interest in the Africa Cup of Nations was terminated by former Reds teammate Sadio Mane, who drilled in a second-half winner for Senegal in the semi-final after Salah’s foul on him had initiated a confrontation between the two teams.

Egypt paid the price for a surprisingly conservative tactical effort that handed control of the game to Senegal and Mane struck the telling blow.

Slot is enthusiastic about the return of the 33-year-old, who is ranked at no.1 FourFourTwo's list of the best African footballers ever, heaping upon him the kind of praise that suggests any unease between the pair could be in the past. They have been in contact during the player’s absence.

“First of all, [Salah] plays a big game for Egypt on Saturday and then he comes back, I am happy he comes back,” Slot told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Mo has been so important for this club and me, so I am happy he is back and even if I had 15 attackers, I would be happy to see Mo back but that is not our situation. Happy to have him back after an important game tomorrow.

“We're in talks with him. First of all, he needs to have an important game on Saturday.”

Slot confirmed that he and Salah have discussed a possible return to action as soon as next Wednesday, when Liverpool play the final away game of their league phase campaign in the Champions League.

Salah’s Africa Cup of Nations hiatus quickly followed his public comments about being left out of the team, sparking suggestions he could soon take up the long-standing opportunity to end his career commuting from Egypt to play in the Saudi Pro League.

Slot’s excitement cuts across any animosity and it’s clear that the Pharaohs captain will be welcomed back with open arms and will be in contention to start for Liverpool as soon as he’s back on Merseyside and available.

The Reds will take on Burnley at Anfield without Salah but in a positive mood.