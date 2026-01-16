‘You don’t see too many situations like Liam Rosenior’s – to go from a mid-table team in France to a team like Chelsea’ Guy Poyet on how Chelsea’s new gaffer can win round Stamford Bridge critics

Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first Chelsea game this weekend, with much anticipation among the fanbase over his reign at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman was appointed as successor to Enzo Maresca, who was sacked on New Year’s Day after a run of poor results, and a section of the Blues support were somewhat underwhelmed by the decision.

Rosenior has never managed in the Premier League before and his last job in England ended with his sacking by Hull in 2024. Most recently, he has been managing in Ligue 1 at Strasbourg, a side under the same multi-club ownership as Chelsea.

'The only way to convince a group of players is to win games' Poyet thinks Liam Rosenior needs to make a rapid start at Chelsea

Liam Rosenior takes Chelsea training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet former Blues star Gus Poyet, who also managed in the Premier League with Brighton and Sunderland, believes Rosenior won’t be cowed by the noise.

“Firstly, criticism is normal,” Poyet tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Bovada. “We normally only see the bad comments, never the good.

Poyet is a Blues legend

“Secondly, he has a great opportunity. I don't think you see too many situations like the one Liam is getting. To go from a mid-table team in France to a team like Chelsea – albeit we know it’s come through the link between the clubs.

“He needs to embrace that and then slowly start bringing his ideas to the team. Winning will be key though. He needs to convince the players of his methods and the way to do that, with any group of players, is to win games.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saturday’s home clash with Brentford represents an opportunity to start silencing the doubters, yet Poyet feels available personnel will be key to Rosenior’s chances of success.

“The Brentford game, his first in the Premier League, is a massive one,” says Poyet, who won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

“For him to have a chance of success, he needs his best players available.

Liam Rosenior at the Chelsea training ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If the likes of Cole Palmer, Reece James, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are available and playing week-in, week-out, any Chelsea manager has a chance. If they’re not, Rosenior could be in trouble through little fault of his own.

“That is the case at any club of course, but it’s very important if you’re a young manager coming in with a little bit of criticism already.”