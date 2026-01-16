Oliver Glasner confirms Crystal Palace departure: 'I want a new challenge'

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is leaving South London, having informed the club 'months ago'

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is to leave at the end of the season.

The Austrian guided Palace to their first major silverware last season when he won the FA Cup, beating Manchester City in the final, but has been stalling over a new deal.

Glasner arrived at Palace in 2024 with continental heritage, having won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

The 51-year-old replaced Roy Hodgson, after the former England manager stepped down following his second spell at the Croydon outfit.

After finishing 10th in his first season, Glasner guided the Eagles to 12th the following term – but won the FA Cup, before a 2025 Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

With Palace currently in 13th, speculation has grown over in recent months over whether Glasner will be at the club next season, with no news on a contract extension.

The Austrian has confirmed, however, that he will be seeking a new challenge at the end of the season, telling his press conference on Friday, “I already informed the club months ago that I wanted a new challenge.”

Glasner also dropped a bombshell regarding Marc Guehi's availability, with the Eagles captain's move to Manchester City in the “final stages”.

Guehi is set to complete a move for around £20 million, according to Fabrizio Romano in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Palace take on Sunderland when Premier League action returns tomorrow.

