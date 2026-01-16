'What has he done to be a coach of Manchester United's first team?' Roy Keane and Gary Neville lock horns over Michael Carrick's staff picks

Roy Keane shared his views on Man United's new coaching team

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick kept it close to home when he appointed his supporting cast of coaching staff.

Carrick has brought in Jonathan Woodgate, his assistant manager at Middlesbrough, former United defender Jonny Evans and ex-England assistant manager Steve Holland.

Roy Keane slammed the appointments, alluding to United's apparent fixation on former players and the iconic manager who turned them into serial champions.

Keane criticised Man United appointments in podcast clash with Gary Neville

"He's on the beach two weeks ago Jonny Evans," Keane said on Stick to Football, referring to Evans' return to Old Trafford under caretaker boss Darren Fletcher.

"Jonny Evans leaves Man United four or five weeks ago as a loans manager and then Darren Fletcher gives him a job, strangely enough gives him a job.

Michael Carrick is Man United's interim head coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He has two games, Fletch goes and Carrick gives him a job, great isn't it. We should all go to Barbados for a week.

"What has Jonny Evans done to be a coach of Man United's first team?"

The influence of United's former manager remains evident at the club, where his acolytes have been installed in various managerial roles since his departure.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in the running to return as Ruben Amorim's replacement. Ryan Giggs and Ruud van Nistelrooy have held the job on an interim basis. Fletcher oversaw two games before Carrick's return.

"Fletch knows the club, works with the academy, he knows the girl in the canteen, he rings Sir Alex Ferguson to ask him what colour socks he's going to wear in the morning. How did the two games go?" Keane continued.

Steve Holland is part of Carrick's coaching staff

One staff member not directly educated in the ways of Ferguson is assistant interim head coach Holland, previously Gareth Southgate's assistant manager of the England team.

Holland had a short and disastrous spell in charge of J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos a year ago but Neville vouched for him.

"If Steve Holland is on the training pitch at least you know they're going to get top class training sessions. I'm not saying they weren't before because they probably were as well," said the former Red Devils right-back.

Carrick will take charge of United in the derby against Manchester City on Saturday.