Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes' January transfer situation revealed

Manchester United have been able to keep captain Bruno Fernandes close to the heart of the club throughout a difficult period despite frequent speculation about his future.

At 31, Fernandes is a tempting and achievable transfer target for clubs, including those in the Saudi Pro League whose interest in signing him from Man United is already well known.

Al-Hilal made their move in the summer of 2025 and were reportedly willing to offer Fernandes a colossal contract. Their attempt came to nothing but rumours of Fernandes’ departure have come back to the fore in January.

Bruno Fernandes ‘remains committed’ to United

BBC Sport reports that there is no imminent move in the works for the Man United captain, who has been as close to a reliable presence as the Red Devils have had in recent years.

“Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting Fernandes is considering his future at Old Trafford following the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim,” writes United reporter Simon Stone.

“Fernandes met one of Amorim's coaches, Carlos Fernandes, in the wake of Amorim's sacking, heightening fears for some that the 31-year-old might be looking for an exit route.

“However, sources with an understanding of the situation say that despite the upheaval, which led to Darren Fletcher being made interim boss for two games and Michael Carrick taking over as caretaker for the rest of the season, Fernandes remains committed to the club.

“It was always his plan to reassess the situation in the summer, when he will have one year left on his contract.”

Fernandes’ compatriot and fellow former Sporting CP man Amorim was sacked this month to conclude another disappointing managerial spell at Old Trafford. United finished in the lower reaches of the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final to miss out on a late chance at redemption.

The midfielder joined the red Devils from Sporting in 2020 and has built a positive reputation despite the often shambolic state of the team under successive managers, winning the adulation of United fans in what have become miserable years.

Fernandes has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup once each at a club that had grown accustomed to winning silverware but the supporters admire his commitment and quality, not to mention his predilection for annoying opposition fans.

Age will call time on his United days eventually, especially if the club can get a fee for him in a few months’ time but losing him now would be a bitter blow and news of his commitment is a welcome rebuttal of the transfer talk.

After returning from the hamstring injury that cut short his contribution against Aston Villa in December, Fernandes returned to face Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion under caretaker boss Fletcher.

With Michael Carrick now in charge on an interim basis, Fernandes will lead United out at Old Trafford for Saturday’s Manchester derby.