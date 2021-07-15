Wolves bring in goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos

Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal.

The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday.

Sa has played for Olympiacos for the last three seasons, making 124 appearances, keeping 62 clean sheets and helping them win two league titles and one Greek Cup.

He was previously in his homeland with Porto, and Maritimo before that.

Sa is reuniting with new Wolves boss Bruno Lage, having spent time working under him in Benfica’s youth set-up.

He played for Olympiacos against Wolves in 2019-20 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Sa is yet to earn a first senior cap but was part of the Portugal squad which won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.