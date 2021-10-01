Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera facing up to five months out with a hamstring injury

Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera is expected to be out for up to five months with a hamstring injury.

The defender, who had only recovered from a hamstring problem he suffered in the summer, was carried off just nine minutes into his debut against Tottenham last week and has had surgery.

Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny (knee) remain long-term absentees but Rayan Ait-Nouri could return to face Newcastle after concussion.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will have none of his wounded troops back for the trip to Molineux.

Midfielder Joe Willock suffered no reaction to his surprise inclusion in the starting line-up for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Watford a day after being ruled out with a toe injury, while Martin Dubravka is expected to return to training after a foot problem in the next week.

However, fellow keeper Freddie Woodman (hip), defenders Jamaal Lascelles (thigh) and Paul Dummett (calf), midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (also calf) and striker Callum Wilson (thigh) are still out.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Hayden, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.