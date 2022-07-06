Women's Euro 2022: What is the record attendance for a Women's Euros game?

The record attendance for a Women's Euros game will be set at Women's Euro 2022 – and we won't have to wait too long to see it.

The women's attendance record was actually broken earlier this year. 91,553 people piled into the Camp Nou to watch an El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as Barça beat their rivals in the Champions League quarter-finals.

But the Women's Euros is a different kettle of fish…

With over 70,000 people in attendance, the record has been set for England's opening match against Austria at Euro 2022.

The record will once again be broken at the same tournament, however, when the final takes place at Wembley Stadium.