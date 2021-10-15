Zak Rudden and Brian Graham lead Partick Thistle to thumping victory at Hamilton
By PA Staff
Zak Rudden and Brian Graham both scored twice as Partick Thistle demolished Hamilton 6-1 in the cinch Championship.
Rudden opened the scoring for the visitors to New Douglas Park from a corner after just seven minutes.
Graham added a second with 52 minutes gone before Rudden secured his double moments later.
Scott Tiffoney made it four following a neat one-two with Graham shortly after the hour mark.
Connor Murray scored the Jags’ fifth with 71 minutes on the clock before Graham netted his second to complete a comprehensive win.
David Moyo scored a consolation for the hosts in the closing moments.
Partick move above Raith Rovers and Arbroath into third, with the Accies remaining in eighth.
