Manchester United told price to solve striker issue: report
Manchester United need reinforcements up front and now know the cost of one of their top targets
Manchester United’s attention can now turn to finding a new striker, and have discovered the cost of one of their top targets.
The early part of the summer has been dominated by the Red Devils recruitment of players to fill the ‘dual 10’ roles in Ruben Amorim’s much-discussed 3-4-2-1 system.
In Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo they look to have found the ideal candidates, but question marks remain over their striking options for the new season.
Manchester United informed on price for striker target
As things stand, Amorim's primary options are Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who managed just seven Premier League goals between them last term, with youngster Chido Obi still adjusting to senior football.
Zirkzee could work well as a false nine option with Cunha and Mbeumo offering legs in behind, but ideally, United would find a traditional no.9 to shoulder some of the goalscoring burden.
RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko has been a widely touted option for the Manchester club this summer, and it has now been reported by Bild that he would be available for €70m.
But it’s not that simple for the Red Devils, after spending heavily on Mbeumo and Cunha; the club are believed to need sales in order to conduct more incoming business.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Marcus Rashford’s wages have been partially accounted for with his loan move to Barcelona, but Man United are still looking to offload Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.
With their place in Amorim’s thoughts public knowledge, the market for all four is difficult. Securing a player like Sesko, who is a target for Champions League qualifiers Newcastle United, is likely to depend on clawing back some money from the aforementioned quartet.
In FourFourTwo’s view, there is much negotiation to do at Old Trafford before they can start considering targets like Sesko.
Leipzig reportedly need to balance their own books, which could be used as leverage, but until Man United recoup funds from player sales, the outlook appears difficult.
Stories are already emerging that the club may begin the season without a new striker in place.
Sesko is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.