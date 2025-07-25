Manchester United told price to solve striker issue: report

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim may need to work with what he already has until more sales are agreed

Manchester United’s attention can now turn to finding a new striker, and have discovered the cost of one of their top targets.

The early part of the summer has been dominated by the Red Devils recruitment of players to fill the ‘dual 10’ roles in Ruben Amorim’s much-discussed 3-4-2-1 system.

In Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo they look to have found the ideal candidates, but question marks remain over their striking options for the new season.

Manchester United informed on price for striker target

United are in the market for a striker after a difficult season for Rasmus Hojlund (Image credit: Getty Images)

As things stand, Amorim's primary options are Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who managed just seven Premier League goals between them last term, with youngster Chido Obi still adjusting to senior football.

Zirkzee could work well as a false nine option with Cunha and Mbeumo offering legs in behind, but ideally, United would find a traditional no.9 to shoulder some of the goalscoring burden.

Amorim may need to find a solution using Joshua Zirkzee and Hojlund for now (Image credit: Getty Images)

RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko has been a widely touted option for the Manchester club this summer, and it has now been reported by Bild that he would be available for €70m.

But it’s not that simple for the Red Devils, after spending heavily on Mbeumo and Cunha; the club are believed to need sales in order to conduct more incoming business.

Marcus Rashford’s wages have been partially accounted for with his loan move to Barcelona, but Man United are still looking to offload Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

With their place in Amorim’s thoughts public knowledge, the market for all four is difficult. Securing a player like Sesko, who is a target for Champions League qualifiers Newcastle United, is likely to depend on clawing back some money from the aforementioned quartet.

With previously-linked Arsenal settling on Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko has become a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, there is much negotiation to do at Old Trafford before they can start considering targets like Sesko.

Leipzig reportedly need to balance their own books, which could be used as leverage, but until Man United recoup funds from player sales, the outlook appears difficult.

Stories are already emerging that the club may begin the season without a new striker in place.

Sesko is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt.