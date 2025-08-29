Tottenham Hotspur pushing for another signing AFTER statement Xavi Simons transfer: report

Tottenham Hotspur have not completely closed the book on Manchester City winger Savinho, despite dropping a big sum on another young attacker.

Thomas Frank’s side have already bolstered their attack this summer, with a big-money move for Mohammed Kudus agreed shortly after making Mathys Tel’s loan from Bayern Munich permanent.

However, following an ACL injury to James Maddison in pre-season, the north London side seemingly felt the need to strengthen further.

Spurs still haven’t ruled out Savinho despite £52m deal for playmaker

Thomas Frank's attacking options could be boosted even further at the end of this transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

At one stage, the candidate to fill that vacancy appeared to be former Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze, but Spurs had the 27-year-old stolen away by arch rivals Arsenal.

Savinho was another name widely reported to be in contention to join Spurs, but that avenue appeared to have been closed off once City claimed the Brazilian wasn’t for sale, and Spurs moved on to new targets.

Spurs narrowly missed out on Eberechi Eze to rivals Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons will become Spurs’ latest signing in a €60m (£52m) deal.

Given Savinho operates in similar positions to Simons, Kudus and Maddison, the need for the City man has dwindled.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But that isn’t the case, according to TEAMtalk, who claim figures inside Spurs have kept in contact with City regarding Savinho, even after the Simons deal had been agreed.

The Manchester club are adamant he’s not for sale, but those on the Tottenham side believe the player is keen, despite there yet to be a breakthrough in talks.

Tottenham have made playmaker Xavi Simons their latest signing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a move for Savinho in light of Spurs’ soon-to-be completed Simons purchase could be regarded as overkill.

Other reports from TEAMtalk suggest Spurs were willing to spend over £70m on Savinho, which is a big spend when Kudus, Maddison when he returns, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and now Simons are all covering the same areas.

There is no doubting Savinho’s talent or ability to make an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there would be valid questions whether this is the best use of their budget.

Savinho is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.