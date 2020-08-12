RB Leipzig News and Features
Name: RB Leipzig
Founded: 2009
Home ground: Red Bull Arena
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @Dierotenbullen
When energy drinks company Red Bull wanted to spread their wings into German football in 2009 they chose to take over fifth-tier side SSV Markranstadt and pledged to steer them to the top of the Bundesliga. Starting at the bottom, but with plenty of resources, there were four promotions in seven years and they are now regular challengers for domestic honours. They are not, however, popular with football purists either in Germany or across Europe.
Latest about RB Leipzig
Europe’s leagues have never been so predictable – but the solutions might be worse
By Conor Pope
Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG and the Clasico sides dominate their own leagues, while the Champions League is as competitive as it has ever been. How do we fix European football?
RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide How to watch an RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream, as Neymar and Mbappe take on Nagelsmann's dark horses in the semi-final
Would RB Leipzig winning the Champions League be good for football?
By Ed McCambridge
RB Leipzig have punched above their weight with an exciting group of young players and an innovative coach – what’s not to like? Ed McCambridge provides the case against
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.