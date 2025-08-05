Newcastle United report: Full agreement expected for HUGE Benjamin Sesko transfer

Newcastle United are close to a full agreement for Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The Magpies are looking like losing Alexander Isak, with the Swede having gone AWOL from Newcastle's preseason plans to force a move to Liverpool – even turning up at former employers Real Sociedad to train.

With a replacement now agreed in the form of Sesko, however, it appears as if the Toon have beaten Manchester United to the signing of the Slovenian superstar.

RB Leipzig expected to accept Newcastle United bid for Benjamin Sesko

Eddie Howe is close to getting his man (Image credit: Getty Images)

In March of this year, FourFourTwo were told by sources at RB Leipzig that a sale of Sesko was probable, should the East German outfit fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Leipzig did in fact finish seventh in the table – and though Arsenal were originally linked back in the spring, they moved on to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with Manchester United and Newcastle honing in on Sesko as one of two players intended to replace the outgoing Isak.

Liverpool appear determined to land Alexander Isak this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri has detailed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the Tynesiders expect to reach a full agreement with RB Leipzig soon.

“Newcastle now waiting for RB Leipzig final approval,” Tavolieri said, adding, “As revealed on August 2 at midnight, Benjamin Sesko decision is to join the Magpies.”

Newcastle may not be home and dry as of yet, however, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing on his YouTube channel that Man United are to table their own offer to Leipzig – but with the 22-year-old having seemingly decided on St. James' Park, it may not be enough to hijack a move.

Leipzig are set to accept the Toon's €90m offer, as per Tavolieri, though FourFourTwo understands that this will include add-ons and will be structured as such to allow Newcastle to still spend more of any potential Isak fee this summer.

Benjamin Sesko is close to moving to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle are also said to be in the market for Yoane Wissa, Ollie Watkins and Rodrigo Muniz, while another defender may well join before the transfer window closes.

Eddie Howe also has a lack a midfield options following an injury to Joe Willock, with the possibility of more depth arriving for the centre of the park, too.

Sesko is worth €70m, as per Transfermarkt.