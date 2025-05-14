Quiz! Can you name every every Golden Boot winner from Europe's top five leagues during the 2000s?

Is this guy on the list?

Time for a football quiz – testing your knowledge on Golden Boot winners.

Looking back on 2000s goalscorers is pure nostalgia. Some names in this quiz will be easy, whilst others will have you scratching your head.

So how many do you remember?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images) Quiz! Xavi or Iniesta? 10 questions on Spain and Barcelona's iconic midfield duo

We've listed out the top scorers from 1990/2000 to 2008/09 across England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. We just want to know who finished each season as top scorers and we've even given you the club they played for.

Ten minutes are on the clock and there are 49 top scorers to guess.

You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give the first letter of the next player you're guessing.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends too!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Fancy testing your knowledge of the other crucial part of goal creation? Why not see if you can name the top five assist-makers in the Premier League for every season since 2000?

If your interests extend to continental glory, how about testing your recall of European champions by trying to name every single club to have lifted the Champions League trophy? For a different perspective on Premier League success, why not try to name every player who has the distinction of winning the title just once in their career?

If your trivia interests lean towards the tactical side of the game, see if you can name the previous three managers of every single club currently in the Premier League. For a focus on local rivalries, how much do you know about the history of the Merseyside derby?

Finally, for a quiz that celebrates the international flavour of the Premier League, why not try to name the 50 overseas players who have made the most appearances in the competition's history? There's always another footballing challenge waiting below, too…