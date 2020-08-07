Ajax News and Features
Name: Ajax
Founded: 1900
Home ground: Johan Cruyff Arena
League Titles: 34
Instagram: @afcajax
Holland's most successful team by some distance, with a legacy to challenge any across Europe. Ajax's Amsterdam stadium bears the name of the club's most famous son, Johan Cruyff – who remains the only player to have a jersey retired. Cruyff graced Ajax's red and white from 1959 to 1973 and again from 1981 to 1983, helping the club win three European Cups, before also managing them between 1985 and 1988. Past players, beyond Cruyff, include Marco van Basten, Danny Blind, Dennis Bergkamp, Ronald Koeman, Frank and Ronald De Boer.
Latest about Ajax
