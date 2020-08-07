Trending

Ajax News and Features

Name: Ajax

Founded: 1900

Home ground: Johan Cruyff Arena

League Titles: 34

Instagram: @afcajax

Holland's most successful team by some distance, with a legacy to challenge any across Europe. Ajax's Amsterdam stadium bears the name of the club's most famous son, Johan Cruyff – who remains the only player to have a jersey retired. Cruyff graced Ajax's red and white from 1959 to 1973 and again from 1981 to 1983, helping the club win three European Cups, before also managing them between 1985 and 1988. Past players, beyond Cruyff, include Marco van Basten, Danny Blind, Dennis Bergkamp, Ronald Koeman, Frank and Ronald De Boer.

Champions League

Ranked! The 25 greatest Champions League games... EVER

Posted

The Champions League throws up excitement and drama year after year. We've counted down the tournament's best matches since its launch in 1992

Which Barcelona players could leave the crisis club this summer?

Which Barcelona players could leave the crisis club this summer?

By Ed McCambridge

Barcelona’s humiliating Champions League exit is set to spark a summer of upheaval at the club. Which players could land transfers out of Catalonia?

Ranked! EVERY team to have won the Champions League, from worst to best

By Michael Yokhin, FourFourTwo Staff

UCL Who's the best of the best since 1992/93? Michael Yokhin ranks every Champions League winner from start to finish

UCL

The highest goalscorers in Champions League history

By Greg Lea

UCL It's the biggest club competition in world football and the prize everyone wants to win. Here are the tournament's leading goal-getters

UCL
Chelsea transfer target Nicolas Tagliafico

Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Tagliafico eyed as Ben Chilwell alernative

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Blues are now pursuing the Ajax left-back after failing to reach a deal for the Leicester man

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

By FourFourTwo Staff

It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?

David Beckham

Quiz! Can you name the club to have won the Champions League every year since 1956?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz We're giving you the years - just click on the side that you think won the Champions League that season

Quiz

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League and European Cup-winning manager?

Posted

Football quiz Delve into the dugouts of days gone by and pick your brains for Champions League-lifting coaches

Football quiz
