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Carabao Cup Round Three draw: Everything you need to know

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Round Three of the Carabao Cup will be drawn on Wednesday night on Sky Sports

Manchester City players celebrate with EFL Trophy after winning the Carabao Cup Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2026 in London, England
Manchester City are the holders of the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Carabao Cup returns for its second round this week with Round Three already on the horizon.

Premier League teams entered the competition at the Round Two stage with the potential for a couple of giant-killings before we've even bid farewell to the month of August.

In Round Three, though, the remainder of the Premier League's participants are added into the mix, but there will be two draws, not one, taking place this week.

When will Round Three for the Carabao Cup be drawn?

Wes Morgan and Martin O&#039;Neill draw the balls for the second round of the Carabao Cup

Wes Morgan and Martin O'Neill draw the balls (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Round Two for the Carabao Cup will be down live on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday August 26, shortly after the conclusion of Preston North End's tie with Everton.

Will Round Three of the Carabao Cup be regionalised?

The trophy on the pitch after the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England.

The Carabao Cup is regionalised in early rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, Round Three of the Carabao Cup will not split teams north and south.

But, there will be a separation of pots and a split draw process for the Third Round, designed to manage fixture congestion created by UEFA’s expanded European competition calendar.

Will Round Three of the Carabao Cup be seeded?

Nico O&#039;Reilly of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City

Teams in Europe are into the Carabao from Round Three onwards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, the Carabao Cup is now seeded at this stage – with the EFL introducing seeds in Round Three, purely for logistic reasons.

English teams in the Champions League and Europa League play two more matchdays than those in the Conference League, meaning that there could be a fixture pile-up without some kind of system to keep these sides from meeting.

Last season, for example, third-round Carabao ties began on the weeks commencing September 16 and 23, with European fixtures clashing.

Ball numbers

Why are there two draws for the Carabao Cup Third Round?

Carabao Cup semi-final draw

46 teams go into tonight's draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the main draw, which takes place after the Everton game, there will be a pre-draw to decide whether each of the eight Champions League and Europa League Clubs will be at home or away.

The eight Premier League teams competing in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League are seeded into Pot 1 because their match dates are strictly constrained by UEFA.

How does the Main Draw work?

The first eight ties pair each pre-selected Pot 1 club (with their home/away status already locked in) against an opponent drawn from Pot 2 (the remaining 24 teams).

The final eight ties are then drawn exclusively from the 16 remaining Pot 2 teams.

Why are Premier League teams in Europe pre-selected for Pot 1?

The separation ensures no European-competing team can draw another European-competing team in the Third Round.

Round Three of the Carabao Cup is played across two separate midweek blocks in September. Champions League Matchday 1 and Europa League Matchday 1 take place on alternate weeks during this window.

If a Champions League team were drawn against a Europa League team, both clubs would have conflicting UEFA fixture commitments on alternate weeks, and because UEFA match dates are non-negotiable, finding a common midweek for them to play each other in the Carabao Cup would be impossible.

The Solution is placing all eight UCL and UEL teams in Pot 1 and guaranteeing they only play non-European teams from Pot 2.

This way the EFL can easily slot each tie into whichever of the two midweeks that specific European team is free.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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