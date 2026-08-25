West Ham United beaten to European signing by Championship rivals after dismal start: report

Wrexham have reportedly agreed a deal with Ligue 1 side SCO Angers for defender Jacques Ekomie, according to a report from Foot Mercato.

West Ham United and German club Hamburger SV were also reported to be pursuing the 23-year-old left-back.

French sports newspaper L'Équipe previously reported West Ham's interest in the Gabonese international, with Angers placing a €10 million (£8.7m) valuation on the player.

West Ham miss out on international defender

West Ham target Jacques Ekomie is headed elsewhere (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Wrexham are now understood to have moved ahead in negotiations to finalise terms with the French club before West Ham could.

The outcome comes following a winless start to the Championship campaign for West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

It's been anything but an ideal start to 2026/27 for West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite retaining one of the highest-salaried squads in the second tier, West Ham have recorded one draw and one loss from their opening two league fixtures against Burnley and Charlton Athletic, respectively.

West Ham hold significant transfer capital after selling Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes earlier in the window.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The substantial fees recouped from those two departures provided financial flexibility for squad reinforcements, but an agreement for Ekomie was not reached on this occasion.

Ekomie joined Angers from Bordeaux in 2024 and made more than 50 appearances in French football.

His anticipated departure for Wrexham leaves West Ham searching for alternative defensive options in the final days of the transfer window.