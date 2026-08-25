West Ham United beaten to European signing by Championship rivals after dismal start: report
West Ham United aren't having it all their own way in the transfer market as well as on the pitch this summer
Wrexham have reportedly agreed a deal with Ligue 1 side SCO Angers for defender Jacques Ekomie, according to a report from Foot Mercato.
West Ham United and German club Hamburger SV were also reported to be pursuing the 23-year-old left-back.
French sports newspaper L'Équipe previously reported West Ham's interest in the Gabonese international, with Angers placing a €10 million (£8.7m) valuation on the player.
West Ham miss out on international defender
However, Wrexham are now understood to have moved ahead in negotiations to finalise terms with the French club before West Ham could.
The outcome comes following a winless start to the Championship campaign for West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
Despite retaining one of the highest-salaried squads in the second tier, West Ham have recorded one draw and one loss from their opening two league fixtures against Burnley and Charlton Athletic, respectively.
West Ham hold significant transfer capital after selling Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes earlier in the window.
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The substantial fees recouped from those two departures provided financial flexibility for squad reinforcements, but an agreement for Ekomie was not reached on this occasion.
Ekomie joined Angers from Bordeaux in 2024 and made more than 50 appearances in French football.
His anticipated departure for Wrexham leaves West Ham searching for alternative defensive options in the final days of the transfer window.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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